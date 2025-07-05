Mourners gathered just outside the Portuguese city of Porto to pay their respects at the funeral for late Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre, 25, were both killed in a road traffic accident in Zamora, Spain in the early hours of Thursday, july 3. The Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames after a suspected tyre blowout as the car reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Jota, who was a beloved Liverpool player with more than 120 appearances under his belt, had only been married 11 days before the accident. He shared three young children with his wife Rute Cardoso.

His Liverpool teammates, manager Arne Slot and other famous faces from the sport gathered at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar chapel in Sao Cosme in Jose Manuel Macedo, on the outskirts of the brothers’ hometown of Porto, to pay their respects at their funeral. Stars in attendance included Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo among others. Jota’s Portuguese national team teammates were also in attendance, including Man City star Bernardo Silva, Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes,and Joao Felix.

Supporters also gathered near to the chapel to pay their respects to the last footballers. Both coffins were carried through the streets leading to the chapel.

Jota’s wife Rute was spotted being consoled by a family member as the coffins were being transported into the chapel. Other in attendance also include the brothers’ parents, as well as Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Tributes have been paid both in Portugal and at Anfield, where Jota had played since 2020. Fans and supporters have continued to lay floral tributes among other gifts at Anfield Stadium.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium, with all tours, club stores and museums closed until Monday, July 7. Anfield staff are also being offered wellbeing support as the club grapples with the shocking news.