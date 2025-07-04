Where will Diogo Jota's funeral be taking place? Priest confirms details of Igreja Matriz in Portugal - what time will it begin
Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, told PA that the funeral for Diogo Jota and his brother will take place at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.
The Igreja Matrizis a Roman Catholic church in Albufeira. TripAdvisor describes it as a beautiful 19th century house of prayer. One reviewer on the site said: “Igreja Matriz de Alvor is a beautiful church in Alvor surrounded by a very pleasant square with street furniture for sitting in a calm and serene location.”
Another added: “Albufeira's Igreja Matriz is a beautiful old church in the wonderful Old Town.The Old Town of Albufeira is really good,lots of whitewashed buildings all built around the main square”.
The pair were found dead following the crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora in Spain at 12.40am on Thursday. The 28-year-old father of three, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago, died in the crash alongside his brother Andre Silva after a Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout.
Parish priest Jose Manuel Macedo also told PA that a wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao today (Friday 4 July) before their funeral tomorrow. Mourners are currently gathering in Portugal.
Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at. No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.
