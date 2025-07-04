Mourners will be gathering in Portugal today (Friday 4 July) to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota at a wake.

Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, told PA that a wake for Diogo Jota and his brother will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao. The wake takes place before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.

The pair were found dead following a car crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora in Spain at 12.40am on Thursday. The 28-year-old father of three, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago, died alongside his brother Andre Silva after a Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute” for the club. He added: “Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us.

Mourners will be gathering in Portugal today (Friday 4 July) to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota at a wake. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.”

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support. The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at. No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.