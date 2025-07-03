Liverpool FC footballer Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Zamora, northern Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footballer died alongside his brother in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 3 July) after the vehicle in which he was travelling with his brother left the road and burst into flames, according to the sports news outlet Marca. The two brothers, aged 28 and 26, died in the accident, which happened at around 00.35am at kilometre 65 of the A-52 towards Benavente, in the municipality of Cernadilla, according to the Zamora provincial authority.

Zamora is a city in northwestern Spain, located in the autonomous community of Castile and León. It is roughly 260 km (160 miles) northwest of Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is located near the border with Portugal, making it historically important for trade and defense, and situated on the Duero River, which eventually flows into Portugal.

One user on X claims that “visibility is terrible” on the highway and “lots of accidents” happen. The highway is known as the Palacios de Sanabria.

The A-52 is a highway in northwestern Spain. It starts at Vigo heads east from the town crossing the Autopista AP-9 and then the N-550/Autovía A-55. It then goes over the Rio Tea running parallel to the N-120 and along the Rio Miño. At Ourense the road turns south out of the valley in conjunction with the N-525.

The tragic accident happened just two weeks after the Portuguese player married his partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three young children. A Liverpool FC player since 2020, Diogo Jota played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atlético Madrid, although he never made his debut for the Madrid club. His brother, André Teixeira da Silva, also a professional footballer, played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.