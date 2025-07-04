Marcus Rashford's "dream move" could be back on the cards after Barcelona snub

Marcus Rashford’s dreams of playing for Barcelona have just taken two major steps forward.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nico Williams has signed a long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2035, shutting down the interest from Barca. Club president Joan Laporta had suggested they were ready to trigger his £50m release clause.

However, Williams’ new deal significantly hikes that fee, reportedly by more than 50 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old, who won Euro 2024 with Spain, was Barcelona’s top target for the left wing. With that option now all but off the table, the Catalans are exploring alternatives - and Manchester United’s Rashford is firmly back on their radar.

NationalWorld reported last month that Barcelona are considering a loan move for Rashford, with new head coach Hansi Flick keen on the 27-year-old for his versatility across the attacking line.

Rashford’s future at Man United under Ruben Amorim looks bleak, but he is expected back in training on Monday for a full pre-season. A move to Barcelona remains his dream, and Williams’ renewal only boosts the chances of that happening.

Furthermore, Barcelona’s hopes of Luis Diaz have likely been dashed by the tragic death of Diogo Jota; as brutal as it is to suggest, the winger’s passing will make Liverpool unlikely to part ways with another attacker this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rashford has worn Man United’s number shirt since the 2018/19 season, but new £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha has already been promised that number, underlining the shift in favour at Old Trafford.

The England international managed just six appearances under Amorim before falling out with the manager and going on loan to Aston Villa for the second half of last season. He impressed with four goals and six assists in 17 games, though Villa chose not to activate their £40m option to buy.