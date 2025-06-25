Barcelona have made a decisive move in their long-standing interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has been on Barcelona’s radar for several months, especially after expressing his desire to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

His relationship with United head coach Ruben Amorim soured after disputes over his attitude and training standards, with a move away now almost inevitable.

Although initially deterred by Rashford’s high wages and dip in form, Barcelona are said to have reignited their interest following the England international’s resurgence during a loan spell at Aston Villa.

Rashford contributed four goals and six assists in 17 appearances, helping to reinvigorate his reputation after a difficult 18-month stretch.

Villa signed Rashford on a short-term deal after offloading Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr. But their failure to secure Champions League football appears to have complicated any plans of a permanent move. Rashford, for his part, is said to favour a move to Barcelona - long considered his ‘dream’ destination.

While Barcelona are pushing hard to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams amid competition from Bayern Munich and Arsenal, a report from the Guardian suggests the Catalan club remain interested in Rashford regardless of Williams’ arrival.

The loan approach is motivated by Rashford’s versatility across the forward line, which new manager Hansi Flick sees as a valuable asset.

Although United’s valuation and the forward’s salary remain obstacles, Barcelona hope a temporary deal could offer a solution.