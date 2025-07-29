Manchester United have narrowed down their search for a new striker down to just two players.

Attackers Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have joined from Wolves and Brentford respectively, with left-back Diego Leon also signing from Cerro Porteno.

But a new striker is practically essential, with the Red Devils struggling from a goal drought last season, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to live up to expectations.

The top forwards on the transfer market have been snapped up, with Viktor Gyokeres joining Arsenal and Hugo Ekitike signing for Liverpool.

With Alexander Isak also poised to jump ship to the Premier League champions from Newcastle United, Man United’s options are limited.

They have narrowed down their choices to two final strikers - and are continuing talks with both of them.

Talks have already begun with Aston Villa over a deal for Ollie Watkins, buy the club is reluctant to sell without lining up a replacement.

Villa value their top scorer at £60m, but United believe there’s room to negotiate a lower fee.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are holding firm on more than £70m for Sesko. Man United and Newcastle are both in the race, with Newcastle further along in discussions.

Both clubs are hoping Leipzig will drop their price closer to £60m.

A move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has also been ruled out for now, although if the Red Devils fail to bag a new striker he could become a deadline day panic buy.