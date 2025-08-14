Tottenham have said they are “disgusted” after forward Mathys Tel received racial abuse after their Super Cup defeat.

Tel missed a spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out, which Tottenham lost 4-3 after they had surrendered a late 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The France under-21s international, whose loan deal from Bayern Munich was made permanent in a £30m deal in June, was targeted with abuse after firing his effort wide.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards – hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views.

“We will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Mathys.”

Tottenham led 2-0 until the 85th minute at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, through goals from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero before late efforts from Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos hauled PSG level.