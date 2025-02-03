Tottenham win race for young striker wanted by Arsenal and Man United as loan deal agreed
Over the past week, Premier League clubs have been racing to secure the services of a young striker who was keen on a move to England.
Mathys Tel told Bayern Munich bosses he wanted to move elsewhere, with the 19-year-old unable to displace Harry Kane upfront in the starting XI. Since then, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa have all been interested in Tel.
Until now, Bayern Munich have been unwilling to budge over selling Tel on a permanent deal - but one club seems to have changed their mind. As various clubs pulled out of the race, including Arsenal wrapping up transfer business earlier today, Tottenham Hotspur have swooped in to secure the teenager on a loan deal for the rest of the season.
Posting on X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Mathys Tel and his agent Gadiri Camara [are] on their way to London right now! He’s set to join Tottenham on loan until June, no option to buy.
“[A] big surprise on deadline day.”
Tel will need to complete a medical before the paperwork can be completed and the transfer officially confirmed - but with so much time in the day before the transfer window shuts at 11pm, this deal looks to be all wrapped up.