Arsenal 'cooling' interest in Bayern Munich starlet as ex-Brighton defender returning from injury
Since news broke of striker Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending ACL injury, the Gunners have been looking for another centre-forward to sign.
Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has been Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing, but last week Arsenal also submitted a bid for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. The Gunners were also thought to be the lead contender to sign 19-year-old Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.
But after Arsenal’s 5-1 drubbing of Manchester City yesterday (February 2) it seems Arteta has had a change of heart.
With sole striker Kai Havertz finally getting the confidence to find the back of the net again, the Spaniard’s faith in his only centre-forward appears to have been restored. In fact, TalkSport journalist Alex Crook believes this - plus the return of some key personnel from injury - could have concluded any thought of signing new players.
Posting on X, he said: “Not expecting any deadline day drama at Arsenal. Ben White not far from returning and Saka due back in March. They were only ever gonna pounce if a long-term option became available in this window.
“Arteta relaxed about the striker situation with Havertz now on 15 goals in all competitions.”
Arsenal fans’ social media channels have been eagerly anticipating the return of Ben White, who arrived at the Emirates from Brighton for around £50m in 2021.