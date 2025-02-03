Tottenham 'end' interest in Chelsea star which paves the way for Aston Villa move

Ange Postecoglu is keen to sign a defender before the transfer window closes. | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are no longer interested in signing a defender from Chelsea.

While being one of the few clubs with cash to spend in this transfer window, Spurs are struggling to get any deals over the line.

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has rejected a move to the London club and their surprise bid for a Crystal Palace defender has also been thrown back in their face. Now, another of their transfer targets has also told them where to stick it.

As reported earlier today, Tottenham were negotiating with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Axel Disasi. The French defender has played an important role in the Blues’ season so far, but seems destined for a move away.

However, Disasi - perhaps out of loyalty to Chelsea fans - has comprehensively rejected a move to Tottenham, with the two clubs historically being bitter rivals. As a result of this, Sky Sports News has reported that Tottenham have brought an end to their pursuits of the 26-year-old.

Tottenham had offered to pay Chelsea £5m to get a loan deal completed.

Disasi is favouring a loan move to Aston Villa, but the Blues are reluctant to hand over any personnel to a club they are contending for a top-four finish with, as that would secure Champions League qualification.