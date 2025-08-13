Thomas Frank’s first competitive game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur will see his side truly put to the sword.

The UEFA Super Cup sees the winner of the Champions League play against the Europa League champions.

Frank has named defender Cristian Romero as the club’s new captain, after Son Heung-Min left the club this summer for LAFC.

“I think for the team, for me, for everybody involved at Tottenham Hotspur, it’s a massive game,” Frank said. “A great challenge and an even bigger opportunity. That’s how my brain works, I see opportunities instead of pressure or whatever. So for me, massive opportunity and we will definitely embrace it.

“My players, our players, they just won a big trophy six or seven weeks ago, so they had a fantastic experience of doing that and they want to win more. It was a great feeling, everything I heard about it, fantastic experience, so the players will be ready.”

Their first Premier League game comes on Saturday, August 16, with Spurs playing host to newly-promoted Burnley.

Here is how Tottenham Hotspur will likely line up in the UEFA Super Cup tonight - with a couple of glaring omissions. As Frank has used it for most of pre-season, a 4-2-3-1 formation is expected.

GK: Vicario

Spurs’ number one is almost nailed-on to start between the sticks this season.

RB: Pedro Porro

The best senior right-back at Tottenham, the only thing that would stop him from playing is an injury.

CB: Cristian Romero

The Argentina international is an excellent choice for Spurs’ new captain.

CB: Micky Van der Ven

A pacey centre-back, Van der Ven will have his hands full with PSG’s fast attacking line tonight.

LB: Djed Spence

Destiny Udogie is fit, but having only just recovered from an injury it’s not worth the risk.

CDM: Joao Palinha

Spurs’ latest signing will get his competitive debut against PSG tonight.

CDM: Pape Matar Sarr

With Bissouma ruled out by manager Frank, Sarr could have to hold central midfield duties.

RM: Brennan Johnson

The obvious choice on the right flank, especially with Kulusevski out injured.

CAM: Mohammed Kudus

James Maddison’s ACL injury gives Kudus the opportunity to run the game through the middle of the park

LM: Bryan Gil

Fresh from his loan spell at Girona, now is the time for Gil to break into the starting XI.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Gets the nod over Richarlison for a what will likely be a physically demanding contest.

"Today begins a new season for us, one that is truly special to me. Becoming the first captain of this beautiful club is an incredible honour.

“I arrived here four years ago with a single dream: to write my name into the club’s history and leave my mark by winning a trophy, and I achieved that.

“Now, a new journey is in front of us. A beautiful season lies ahead.

“Whatever happens along the way, I ask only one thing: stay united. There will be highs and lows, but together, nothing is impossible.”