Son Heung-Min admits joining LAFC was not his "first choice" after leaving Tottenham Hotspur
The 33-year-old forward, who spent a decade at Tottenham and scored 173 goals in 454 games, completed a move to Los Angeles this week.
The deal is worth more than £20m, the highest transfer fee ever paid by an MLS side.
Son has signed a two-year contract at the club, and while he didn’t say what his “first choice” was, fans are presuming it was to stay at Spurs.
At his unveiling in LA, Son said: “It wasn’t my first choice - but John [Thorrington] was the first to call after the season ended. He changed my mind. He changed my heart.
“I’m here to win. I’ll bring exciting football, or soccer, whatever we’re calling it. I saw the Korean fans at the game already going wild. I wanted to jump on the pitch right then.
“I gave everything [to Spurs], but I needed a new challenge. I’m older, but I’ve still got legs, I’ve still got quality.”
Earlier, Son posted a farewell letter to Tottenham fans calling the move “the hardest decision ever.”
“When I arrived in 2015, I didn’t speak English, I didn’t know the city, but you embraced me,” he wrote. “I was just a kid from Korea with big dreams and no guarantees. Now, 10 years later, north London is part of me.
“I thought if I ever left, it would be on my terms, when we had achieved something together. With pride. With honour.”
Son joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and, alongside Harry Kane, set the Premier League record for the most goal combinations by a duo with 47.
