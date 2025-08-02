Premier League Flag Banner

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min says he will leave the club this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son, who is also the South Korea captain, has spent a decade at Spurs after arriving in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen. A figure of £21.5m has been quoted as a transfer fee.

He achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped them to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emotional Son Heung-min celebrates Europa League success. | Getty Images

It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club and Son explained his decision to target a “fresh challenge” during a press conference in his home country ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday.

After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son – following a remarkable 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club – confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Son told a press conference: “Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories. It was so hard to make this decision.”