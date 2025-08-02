Son Heung-Min: Tottenham striker confirms he will leave club - with sights on Los Angeles FC
Son, who is also the South Korea captain, has spent a decade at Spurs after arriving in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen. A figure of £21.5m has been quoted as a transfer fee.
He achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped them to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club and Son explained his decision to target a “fresh challenge” during a press conference in his home country ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday.
After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son – following a remarkable 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club – confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.
Son told a press conference: “Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.
“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories. It was so hard to make this decision.”
