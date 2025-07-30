Heung-Min Son is on the verge of leaving Tottenham Hotspur - and making a surprise move to the MLS.

Talks have accelerated in recent days and are now at a “critical phase,” with Spurs ready to cash in before Son’s contract expires next summer.

That is the latest rumour according to CaughtOffside, with the news outlet claiming that Son, 33, will join LAFC before the end of the transfer window.

It comes as Spurs make a number of new signings - including attacker Mohammed Kudus - although a pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White turned out to be fruitless.

Son has spent a decade at Tottenham, scoring consistently and becoming one of the club’s most beloved players.

But with his form dipping last season and time running out on his deal, Spurs see this summer as their last chance to make a return on him.

LAFC are now leading the race for his signature, which could come to the tune of £21.5m. The move could keep Son in the spotlight of European football markets, a key factor in his decision after turning down a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

Son scored 11 goals and added 12 assists last season, as well as helping Tottenham towards an historic Europa League trophy win. Despite his contributions, new manager Thomas Frank is looking to refresh the squad, having already brought in the likes of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso on permanent deals.