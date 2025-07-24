Tottenham shift transfer focus from Gibbs-White to Fulham flop with £25m bid planned

Morgan Gibbs-White’s hopes of joining Tottenham Hotspur seem to have been put on ice.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple of separate developments in the transfer rumour mill today indicate that the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s switch to Spurs is off the cards.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Spurs had reached an agreement with Gibbs-White and even arranged a medical for the 25-year-old, before Forest stepped in with claims that the London club had made an illegal approach for their star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the England international has flown out to Portugal, joining Forest for their upcoming pre-season tour. They will play Fulham on Saturday, July 26, before taking on Portuguese side Estoril Praia four days later.

Last weekend, Gibbs-White played 45 minutes in their 0-0 draw against AS Monaco - indicating that he remains a key part of manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.

Elsewhere, Tottenham themselves have shifted focus towards another midfielder instead.

According to TalkSport, Spurs are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palinha. The Portugal international joined the German side for £46.5m from Fulham last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old played 25 games for Bayern last season, but did not pick up any goals or assists. The majority of his appearances, however, were cameos off the bench.

Reports suggest Bayern would accept offers of £25m for their midfielder, close to half what they paid for him 12 months later.