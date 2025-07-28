Tottenham have agreed to let 17-year-old winger Mikey Moore leave on loan for the upcoming season.

Spurs were initially keen to keep Moore in the fold, hoping to integrate him into Thomas Frank’s squad.

But with the 17-year-old pushing for regular minutes, the club has shifted its stance and will now allow him to seek first-team football elsewhere.

Moore had a breakthrough year under Ange Postecoglou, racking up 19 appearances across all competitions, including three Premier League starts.

The feeling inside the club is that a full season of consistent minutes is crucial for his development, with Football Insider reporting that Moore will now be allowed to head out on loan.

Birmingham City and West Brom have both registered strong interest, while clubs in the Netherlands are also circling, with the Eredivisie viewed as a proven launchpad for Premier League talent.

West Brom, in particular, have an edge - former Spurs assistant Ryan Mason is eager to reunite with Moore and offer him Championship experience.

Birmingham, newly-promoted from League One, see Moore as a key piece in their push for a playoff spot.