The dad of a 17-year-old TikTok star who was shot dead in a suspected 'honour killing' has called for justice for his daughter and protection for all children who use social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sana Yousaf was killed at her home in Islamabad, Pakistan, in June. At the time local police said the suspect, who it is believed was motivated to commit the crime by the fact the teenager had refused his requests for friendship, entered Sana's house and fired repeatedly. She was killed instantly with two direct hits at point-blank range.

Sana had more than 1.5 million social media followers and was well-known for posting videos about women's rights, a topic she was passionate about. In the hours before her death, a video was posted to her social media page which showed her celebrating her birthday with friends, eating pasta and pizza. It’s thought this was a scheduled post, and also became her last post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a police report, the suspect, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, allegedly killed the teenager, stole her phone, and then fled her house. He has denied the charges, and the trial began at this week.

Her father Hassan spoke to reporters outside court on Thursday (September 25), as reported by The Independent, and said: “I am not fighting this case only to seek justice for my daughter. I want all children who use social media to be protected from the pain my daughter suffered at the hands of a man who killed her. I will pursue this case until my last breath.”

Sana Yousaf, who was shot dead in Islamabad, Pakistan | @sanayousaf22/Newsflash/NX

He went on to praise the investigation into his daughter's death and said he hoped the judge would soon reach a verdict.

Hayat was arrested days after Sana’s death, on June 2, after he fled to Faisalabad in Punjab. He has repeatedly said that he was not responsible for the murder. He has been present in court for every day of the trial so far. His face was covered when he was escorted from the courtroom and taken back to jail.

The trial is due to continue today (Saturday September 27).