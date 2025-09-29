Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency amid health concerns

Dolly Parton has postponed her Las Vegas residency as she faces "some health challenges" that require her to undergo "a few procedures".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 79-year-old country music legend cancelled an appearance at her Dollywood theme park on September 17, due to kidney stones trouble, and now she has been forced to delay her six-date residency at the Colosseum in December.

Dubbed Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, the shows were set to take place on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media statement, the Jolene hitmaker explained: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Dolly Parton | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly quipped that she just needs "a little time to get show-ready," and is not planning to call quits yet.

She continued: "While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing in a video message shown at the Dollywood event, she said: "Hello Dollywood! It's me.

"I know — and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"

Reassuring fans she'll be just fine, she continued: "He suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it. Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today."