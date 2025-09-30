All the celebrities killed by the 'Aaron Ramsey curse' as midfielder gets another Wales call-up
After 13 months away from international football, celebrity grim reaper Aaron Ramsey is back in the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier games.
In the next international break, the 34-year-old will feature in the Wales squad that faces Belgium for a space at the 2026 World Cup, as well as a friendly match against England.
Ramsey, who has spent the past six months recovering from injury, was omitted from the squad that faced Kazakhstan and Canada earlier this month, but has started playing again for Mexican side Pumas UNAM, making five appearances post-recovery.
Wales will play England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, October 9, before hosting Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium the following Monday.
However, it does leave a window of opportunity for the infamous Aaron Ramsey curse to strike once again.
Typically, when Ramsey scores a goal, the showbiz world holds its collective breath, as a celebrity often dies in the following day or so. There’s a proven track record of this, with more than 25 celebs falling foul of the curse.
Most recently, Ramsey scored the winning goal for Pumas in a league game against Atlas - which was followed by the death of Giorgio Armani.
Here are the celebrities who are alleged victims of the Aaron Ramsey curse, and when they died.
Ted Kennedy - August 25, 2009
Andreas Monte - October 16, 2009
Osama Bin Laden - May 2, 2011
Steve Jobs - October 5, 2011
Muammar Gaddafi - October 20, 2011
Whitney Houston - February 11, 2012
Ray Williams - March 22, 2013
Ken Norton - September 18, 2013
Paul Walker - November 30, 2013
Rubin Carter - April 20, 2014
Robin Williams - August 11, 2014
David Bowie - January 10, 2016
Alan Rickman - January 14, 2016
Nancy Reagan - March 6, 2016
Nicky Hayden - May 22, 2017
Gregg Allman - May 27, 2017
Bruce Forsyth - August 18, 2017
Stephen Hawking - March 14, 2018
Eric Bristow - April 5, 2018
Burt Reynolds - September 6, 2018
Keith Flint and Luke Perry - March 4, 2019
Kenneth Kaunda - June 17, 2021
June Brown - April 4, 2022
Olivia Newton-John - August 8, 2022