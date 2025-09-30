Get David Attenborough to a safe-house, wrap Mary Berry in cotton wool and someone please check up on Ant and Dec.

After 13 months away from international football, celebrity grim reaper Aaron Ramsey is back in the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier games.

In the next international break, the 34-year-old will feature in the Wales squad that faces Belgium for a space at the 2026 World Cup, as well as a friendly match against England.

Ramsey, who has spent the past six months recovering from injury, was omitted from the squad that faced Kazakhstan and Canada earlier this month, but has started playing again for Mexican side Pumas UNAM, making five appearances post-recovery.

Wales will play England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, October 9, before hosting Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium the following Monday.

However, it does leave a window of opportunity for the infamous Aaron Ramsey curse to strike once again.

Typically, when Ramsey scores a goal, the showbiz world holds its collective breath, as a celebrity often dies in the following day or so. There’s a proven track record of this, with more than 25 celebs falling foul of the curse.

Most recently, Ramsey scored the winning goal for Pumas in a league game against Atlas - which was followed by the death of Giorgio Armani.

Here are the celebrities who are alleged victims of the Aaron Ramsey curse, and when they died.

Ted Kennedy - August 25, 2009

Andreas Monte - October 16, 2009

Osama Bin Laden - May 2, 2011

Steve Jobs - October 5, 2011

Muammar Gaddafi - October 20, 2011

Whitney Houston - February 11, 2012

Ray Williams - March 22, 2013

Ken Norton - September 18, 2013

Paul Walker - November 30, 2013

Rubin Carter - April 20, 2014

Robin Williams - August 11, 2014

David Bowie - January 10, 2016

Alan Rickman - January 14, 2016

Nancy Reagan - March 6, 2016

Nicky Hayden - May 22, 2017

Gregg Allman - May 27, 2017

Bruce Forsyth - August 18, 2017

Stephen Hawking - March 14, 2018

Eric Bristow - April 5, 2018

Burt Reynolds - September 6, 2018

Keith Flint and Luke Perry - March 4, 2019

Kenneth Kaunda - June 17, 2021

June Brown - April 4, 2022

Olivia Newton-John - August 8, 2022