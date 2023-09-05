What is the Aaron Ramsey curse? Fan theory of Cardiff City star explained - after death of Steve Harwell
A famous curse which surrounds ex-Arsenal and Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey is rearing its head once again after the death of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell
and live on Freeview channel 276
There's a certain name that whenever it appears on a football team sheet has fans dreading the worst for their favourite big name celebrities - that man is Aaron Ramsey.
The Welsh international, who has played for the likes of Arsenal, Rangers and OGC Nice, has a famous curse that surrounds him whenever he scores a professional goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following various recent events, especially the death of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, the curse has once again reared its head as people wonder whether it has struck once again. Fear has been rising even further as the midfielder's fine goal scoring form for Cardiff City in the Sky Bet Championship continues.
But what is the Aaron Ramsey curse and what does it mean? Here is everything you need to know about the conspiracy theory.
What is the Aaron Ramsey curse?
This curse - more of a mysterious theory - always circles social media channels following an Aaron Ramsey goal.
Typically whenever the Welshman nets in a game, a well-known celebrity or personality is doomed to pass away soon after.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Football fans rushed to channels such as Twitter following his goal for Cardiff City against Ipswich Town last weekend. Many crossing their fingers that maybe, just maybe it was not a bad omen for once.
But their calls were not answered after the tragic news of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell's passing at the age of 56 was confirmed on Monday.
In what is more than likely a matter of coincidence, the theory has gained huge popularity in recent years as more high profile deaths seem to take place shortly after whenever 'Rambo' scores.
Which celebrities have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal?
Out of the 78 career goals of Ramsey, around 27 have been followed by a major celebrity death.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consisting of huge names such as scientific genius Stephen Hawking, tech wizard Steve Jobs and Greece star Olivia Newton-John, here is a full list of celebrities that have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal.
- Ted Kennedy, died August 25, 2009 – three days after he scored against Portsmouth
- Andrés Monte, died October 14, 2009 – two days after his first goal for Wales
- Osama Bin Laden, died May 2, 2011 – a day after he scored against Manchester United
- Steve Jobs, died October 5, 2011 – three days after he scored against Tottenham Hotspur
- Muammar Gaddafi, died October 20, 2011 – a day after he scored against Marseille
- Whitney Houston, died February 11, 2012 – a day after he scored against Sunderland
- Ray Williams, died March 22, 2013 and Boris Berezovsky, died March 23, 2013 - the Welshman netted a goal on 21 March
- Ken Norton, died September 18, 2013 – the same day he scored against Marsellie
- Paul Walker, died November 30, 2013 – the same day he scored against Cardiff
- Robin Williams, died August 11, 2014 – the day after he scored against Manchester City
- Rubin Carter, died April 20, 2014 – the same day he scored against Hull City
- David Bowie, died January 10, 2016 – a day after he scored against Sunderland
- Alan Rickman, died January 14, 2016 – a day after he scored against Liverpool
- Nancy Reagan, died March 6, 2016 – a day after he scored against Tottenham
- Nicky Hayden, died May 22, 2017 – the day after he scored against Everton
- Roger Moore, died May 23, 2017 – two days after he scored against Everton
- Gregg Allman, died May, 27, 2017 – the same day he scored against Chelsea
- Bruce Forsyth, died August, 18, 2017 – a week after he scored against Leicester
- Ken Dodd, died March 9, 2018 and Stephen Hawking, died March 14, 2018 – Ramsey notched a goal against AC Milan on March 8
- Eric Bristow, died April 5, 2018 – the same day as Ramsey scored against CSKA Moscow
- Burt Reynolds, died September 6, 2018 – the same day he scored for Wales
- Keith Flint / Luke Perry, died March 4, 2019 – two days after Ramsey scores against Tottenham
- Kenneth Kaunda, died June 17, 2021 – two days after Ramsey scored for Wales against Turkey at Euro 2020
- June Brown, died April 4, 2022 - EastEnders star passed away after Ramsey scored the opening goal against Celtic on 3 April
- Olivia Newton-John, died August 8, 2022 - a day after Ramsey netted the equalising goal on his debut for Nice against Toulouse
- Steve Harwell, died September 4, 2023 - two days after Ramsey scored for Cardiff City against Ipswich Town in a 3-2 defeat