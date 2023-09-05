A famous curse which surrounds ex-Arsenal and Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey is rearing its head once again after the death of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell

There's a certain name that whenever it appears on a football team sheet has fans dreading the worst for their favourite big name celebrities - that man is Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh international, who has played for the likes of Arsenal, Rangers and OGC Nice, has a famous curse that surrounds him whenever he scores a professional goal.

Following various recent events, especially the death of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, the curse has once again reared its head as people wonder whether it has struck once again. Fear has been rising even further as the midfielder's fine goal scoring form for Cardiff City in the Sky Bet Championship continues.

But what is the Aaron Ramsey curse and what does it mean? Here is everything you need to know about the conspiracy theory.

What is the Aaron Ramsey curse?

This curse - more of a mysterious theory - always circles social media channels following an Aaron Ramsey goal.

Typically whenever the Welshman nets in a game, a well-known celebrity or personality is doomed to pass away soon after.

Football fans rushed to channels such as Twitter following his goal for Cardiff City against Ipswich Town last weekend. Many crossing their fingers that maybe, just maybe it was not a bad omen for once.

But their calls were not answered after the tragic news of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell's passing at the age of 56 was confirmed on Monday.

In what is more than likely a matter of coincidence, the theory has gained huge popularity in recent years as more high profile deaths seem to take place shortly after whenever 'Rambo' scores.

Which celebrities have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal?

June Brown (right) Olivia Newton-John (centre) and Steve Harwell (left) are the recent three big celebrity deaths to follow an Aaron Ramsey goal - Credit: Getty

Out of the 78 career goals of Ramsey, around 27 have been followed by a major celebrity death.

Consisting of huge names such as scientific genius Stephen Hawking, tech wizard Steve Jobs and Greece star Olivia Newton-John, here is a full list of celebrities that have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal.