Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has agreed to sign for a Mexican club.

The experienced international, who has had spells at Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers and Nice, is currently Cardiff City’s interim manager.

It has been reported that he has struck a deal with Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional, which would make him the first high-profile British player to play in the Mexican league should the formalities of the move be completed.

Ramsey was appointed Cardiff interim manager for the final three games of the Sky Bet Championship season after the club sacked Omer Riza.

The 34-year-old was unable to prevent Cardiff from being relegated to the third tier, but reports had linked him to taking over the Bluebirds on a full-time basis this summer.

Ramsey has made it clear he wants to continue his playing career and lead Wales at the World Cup next summer.

“There’s a lot to play for and that World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled,” Ramsey said in April.

Ramsey returned to his boyhood club Cardiff in 2023, but injuries have restricted his game time and he is currently recovering from hamstring surgery.

Club Universidad Nacional, known as Pumas UNAM, finished sixth in the 2024-25 Mexican standings and qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

What is the curse of Aaron Ramsey?

The curse always circles social media channels following an Aaron Ramsey goal. Whenever the Welshman scores, a well-known personality is doomed to pass away soon after.

Among his “victims” are Ted Kennedy, Osama Bin Laden, Steve Jobs, Muammar Gaddafi, Whitney Houston, Robin Williams, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Nancy Reagan, Roger Moore, Bruce Forsyth, Ken Dodd, Stephen Hawking, Eric Bristow, Burt Reynolds, Keith Flint and Olivia Newton-John.

If Ramsey is still there at the beginning of November, he can join in the celebrations for the Mexican Day of the Dead - Día de los Muertos, when people gather to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.

How many Mexicans have played in the English Premier League?

While Aaron Ramsey will be the first high-profile British player in Mexico, several Mexicans have featured for British teams.

Raúl Jiménez has the most goals, with 59 - ahead of Javier Hernandez’s 53.