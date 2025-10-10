A rock legend has died aged 82.

John Lodge was the bassist, singer and songwriter with The Moody Blues, who sold 70 million albums worldwide. They made 16 studio albums, of which eight made the UK top 20 and three went to number one.

A statement from his family said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.

“As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.”

English musician and bass guitarist with The Moody Blues, John Lodge pictured live on stage performing the album Blue Jays in 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) | Michael Putland/Getty Images

The statement added: “John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.

“We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”

The band was formed in Birmingham in 1964, made up of singer and guitarist Denny Laine, singer and keys player Mike Pinder, drummer Graeme Edge, singer and musician Ray Thomas and bassist Clint Warwick. Laine and Warwick left in 1966, with Lodge and Justin Hayward joining, and it was this line-up that saw success fusing psychedelic rock with orchestral arrangements.

Lodge, who was born in Birmingham and was a lifelong Birmingham City fan, married Kirsten in 1968 and the couple had two children, Emily - as seen in Emily’s Song on the 1971 album Every Good Boy Deserves Favour and Kristian. He was an evangelical Christian who had spoken many times about his faith.

Lodge was still playing concerts this year, comprised of Moody Blues tracks, and had a tour line up for December which was due to see shows in California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas.