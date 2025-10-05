Former Premier League club owner Milan Mandaric has passed away at the age of 87 following a short illness.

The Serbian-American businessman owned Portsmouth, Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday in his titanic career and has been survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren. A statement on behalf of his family read: “The family of Milan Mandaric are deeply saddened to announce his passing earlier today in a Belgrade hospital following a short illness.

“Milan will be fondly remembered as chairman and owner of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK along with a number of US and European clubs. His love for football was only surpassed by that for his family; he will be sadly missed by his two daughters and three grandchildren.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.” Mandaric was first famed for saving Portsmouth in 1999 when the club were in administration. He left after seven years, helping them to promotion to the top flight under Harry Redknapp, before purchasing Leicester.

(Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) | Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

He led them to the League One title under Nigel Pearson in 2009, and would eventually sell to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his son Aiyawat. But his love for football ownership stood strong, and he couldn't stay away from the game so purchased Sheffield Wednesday.

He would go onto sell the Owls to Dejphon Chansiri. His last involvement in football was when he sold Wednesday in January 2015.

Mandaric came to Wednesday’s rescue in their hour of need in 2010, buying the club and agreeing to settle all of their debts. The news of Mandaric’s death has hit Wednesday supporters hard. Hundreds of social media tributes were paid to the Serbian-American businessman within minutes of his death being announced, highlighting how grateful Owls supporters were of him and his efforts during his five-year tenure in S6.

Mandaric was responsible for giving Wednesdayites one of their most cherished days in the club’s recent history - the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough in May 2012 that sealed promotion back to the Championship at the expense of cross-city rivals Sheffield United after two seasons in League One.

Semedo, who spent six years at Hillsborough, was the Wednesday captain that day, and he has taken to social media to pay tribute to Mandaric. Replying to the Instagram post Wednesday uploaded to announce Mandaric’s death, Semedo said: “RIP, my friend. Thank you for everything you did for our club and for me. Us Owls family will never forget you.”

As a mark of respect, Wednesday have turned their profile picture on X and Facebook black and white and changed their cover photo on both platforms to a mosaic Wednesday supporters made in the North Stand back in 2015, thanking Mandaric for his efforts ahead of handing the club over to Chansiri.