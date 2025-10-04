A pitch invasion is set to be staged by Sheffield Wednesday fans during their match against Coventry City. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A pitch invasion is set to be staged by Sheffield Wednesday fans during their match against Coventry City.

Wednesday have found themselves in the clutches of constant crisis for most of the year, with news arriving this week of a seventh month in five that the club have found themselves unable to fulfil its monthly salary obligations to its workforce. Spiralling financial problems have left the club battling but bitterly under-resourced on the field and with a points deduction likely to join the growing list of EFL sanctions hanging over the club, supporter unrest is continuing to simmer.

Protests have taken different forms in recent months, with widespread media coverage highlighting the plight of the club and its employees. A 10th-minute display will once again take place during the club’s home clash with Coventry City on Saturday (4 October).

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust encourages all fans to raise black and yellow scarves and join in protest chanting. Earlier this month an account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) - @OwlsOnThePitch - was started with the aim of gathering support of a pitch invasion during that 10th-minute protest.

The account encourages peaceful action free of contact with players, stewards and officials and has instructed supporters wishing to engage in the protest to take seat in the centre circle until the game is abandoned. The account has garnered over 700 followers and has been something of a talking point online heading into the Coventry clash.

The user behind the account posted this morning: “Morning Owls. There’s nothing left to say other than show strength, show unity in the fanbase.

“One man is to blame for the unacceptable treatment of the players and staff at the club we love and today we stand up to him. 10th minute. Owls on the pitch.”

However, there would be repercussions. Wednesday would likely face a fine and there is precedent for a suspended points deduction depending on the take-up of the protest and if the game were to be abandoned. Sustained issues could result in a club receiving a capacity reduction and or the partial or complete closure of a stadium.

If identified, the personal and individual implications would be felt more personally. A multi-level punishment system, implemented in 2022, was the result of a coordinated crackdown on pitch invasions by the FA, the Premier League, and the EFL following an alarming rise in pitch-related incidents. The Football Supporters’ Association were also involved.

As per the regulations put in place by authorities, any identified pitch invader is duty-bound to be slapped with an automatic club ban for all home and away matches and could face criminal prosecution as a ‘default response’. The invasion of the pitch is a criminal offense under the Football Offences Act 1991 and it is warned a conviction it could impact future employment and travel opportunities.

Beyond that, a Football Banning Order could be put in place for those found to have broken laws. These last for a minimum of three years and up to 10 years for more serious offences and - require the offender to surrender their passport to authorities for international matches played by their club or the national team. The ruling can also place restrictions on individuals’ movement around stadium areas on match days.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Coventry City at home with kick-off at 12:30pm.