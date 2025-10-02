Ealing Trailfinders under pressure to defend Champ Rugby dynasty

Photo by Harry Murphy - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Ealing Trailfinders have won three Champ Rugby titles in the last four years but are now expected to maintain that

Ealing Trailfinders have built a Champ Rugby dynasty.

With three league titles in four years, they are once again favourites to win it all, but now there’s a twist.

The introduction of a brand new play-off system to determine the ultimate Champ Rugby winner means that Trailfinders will not be able to jog their way to victory as they did last season, finishing with an astonishing 695 points difference.

The club’s stranglehold over the division has at least played a small role in the change of format, and although the new structure directly disadvantages Trailfinders, the club's reaction has been positive.

Director of rugby Ben Ward said: “I love the play-off format because I think there's jeopardy at the top and the bottom of the league to win a trophy. You can win the league by 20 points, but you might not be the champions at the end of the season.

“Where we've found in the last couple of years, we've maybe won the league with a game or two to go sometimes, it leads to a bit of a slump at the end of the season.

“Whatever happens, if you're at the top end and in the play-offs, you either win a game and you're through and you're elated or you win a trophy or you've lost a trophy and you're out and your season's over so whatever happens it's definitive.”

Perhaps in preparation for a season with newfound energy, Ward has been busy in the background bringing in prestigious talent.

Kyle Hatherell, Deago Bailey and Josh Caufield are all experienced Prem operators, and the newest recruit, Rory Scannell, has played over 200 games for Munster and earned three caps for Ireland.

There is no letting up from the returning champions, who are clearly looking to squash any questions about where the title may land.

Ward said: “Probably our recruitment strategy has changed. I think we've lost a fair bit of experience. We’ve lost Lloyd Williams, Craig Willis, and other guys who have been a big part of winning one, two or three championship trophies.

“So our recruitment model now probably focuses a lot more on potential young players, and with guys coming to our academy, but you need that experience. Kyle [Hatherell] coming in, I think, is one of those guys who can set a really good example to young players. He's a physical player. He knows the Championship.

“It's the same with Josh Caulfield. Again, he’s a really experienced Premiership operator, but knows the Championship as well, and I think that was important for us in that recruitment this year.”

On paper, Trailfinders look the class of the competition given their summer recruitment, but some teams could challenge them.

Coventry, Doncaster, Bedford and Cornish Pirates are all regular contenders. However, the obvious threat are the reincarnated Worcester Warriors, who have built an impressive squad of talent that could rival that of Trailfinders.

Ward said: “First and foremost, they’ll be a very well-coached side. They've got a very good coaching team. They already have the facilities in place for a good infrastructure.

“Looking at their team that went out the other night against Bath, if you look at that back line in particular, Lloyd Williams, Billy Twelvetrees, Tiff Eden, they've got some X-Factor wingers that have played at a very high level for a very long time.

“It’s the same in the pack as well, Matt Rogerson, Matt Kvesic. I think the experience, combined with the youth that they've got, is really exciting.

“We're excited about that because I think it'll be a great challenge for them but also a great challenge for us, Bedford, Doncaster, [Cornish] Pirates and others. It just adds to that top end of the table and when we get to the play-offs, if we make it, it's a really tough game.”

After dominating Champ Rugby for nearly half a decade, Ealing face their biggest challenge yet.

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com