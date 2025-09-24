Championship club Birmingham City F.C has warned its fans of a fake event being shared on social media.

An account called Blue Focus posted on X of an event to meet some of the players. It says: “Meet Buchanan & Ducksch. Get your merch and shirts signed

“Join in with the Q&A session to ask them your burning questions”. The post claims that the even is being held on Monday 6 October at Temper and Brown, a bar in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham.

However, Birmingham City Supporter Updates has quoted the tweet letting fans know that the event is fake. It wrote on X: “The Club would like to make fans aware that this 'event' is nothing to do with club; the players below won't be attending and we strongly advise fans to avoid purchasing tickets.”

Users have responded with “popcorn at the ready” adding popcorn emojis as they await a response from the Blue Focus account. Birmingham is set to take on Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

Blues Focus has now issued a statement. On its website it says: “Over the past few weeks, many of you will have seen us promoting a club night across our social media channels.

“This event originated when a member of Tom Wagner’s and Tom Brady’s team approached Roifield at Temper & Brown bar. Roifield and our platform have a professional relationship outside of Blues Focus, and he invited us to collaborate. The arrangement was that Roifield would host the event, while Blues Focus would provide ongoing promotional support through our platforms and also carry out all media duties on the night.

“Earlier today, one of the club’s official X accounts, @BCFCFanUpdates, published a statement clarifying that the event was not affiliated with the club and advising supporters not to purchase tickets. We want to make it clear that this was never a scam or fraudulent activity. Rest assured, we are now in active discussions with both Tom Wagner’s representatives and the club to understand how this miscommunication occurred.

“We entered into this collaboration with the genuine belief that the event had the club’s support. If you have already purchased a ticket, please contact [email protected] to arrange a full refund.

“No creator who is or has ever been involved with Blues Focus has had any role in organising or managing this event. Their only connection was helping to promote what we genuinely believed to be a club-supported activity. We kindly ask that our creators are not subjected to harassment. We entered into this collaboration with the genuine belief that the event had the club’s support.”

It ended the statement with: “We sincerely apologise for any confusion or upset this situation may have caused, and we will share further updates as soon as we have more clarity from both parties involved in managing this event. Finally, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we will have no involvement of any kind in any future events hosted at Temper & Brown bar.”