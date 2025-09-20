Three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub that left four people injured.

The incident took place at Mango night club on Bristol Street at around 3am on Saturday morning (September 20). West Midlands Police have confirmed that one man remains in hospital in a critical condition, while another man and two women were being treated for less serious injuries.

Cops tracked the alleged perpetrators down on the M6 shortly after the incident. An arrest was made from the car in the motorway in Warwickshire.

Three people, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the shooting. They remain in custody on suspicion of violent disorder while police continue the investigation.

While the investigation continues, locals have been advised to avoid Bristol Street southbound, from the Pagoda Island to Bromsgrove Street, due a police cordon which is expected to be in place “for some time”.

Acting Chief Inspector Michael Clarke said: “This happened in a busy nightclub, on one of the main roads out of Birmingham city centre, so it’s vital that we hear from anybody who saw what happened or who may have captured it on dashcam as they went past.

“Our investigation is moving rapidly, and urgent inquiries have led to the arrests of three people, but we continue to investigate as we identify everyone involved. If you were in the club at the time and saw what happened, or recorded any footage from inside the venue, we need to hear from you urgently.”

Anyone with any information relating to the shooting is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 561 of September 20. For those who wish to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111