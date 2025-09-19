Controverisal adult star Bonnie Blue has allegedly been punched in the face by a woman who attended one of her tour dates.

Bonnie was appearing on her "Bang Bus" tour in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of this morning - but apparently she attracted some negative attention at the event.

Bonnie, whose real name Tia Billinger, went into one of the city centre’s clubs called Onyx Nightclub at 1am for the event, which has been called "the wildest freshers night". But 40 minutes later, an female attendee reportedly punched her in the jaw.

South Yorkshire Police this morning issued a statement confirming officers had attended the nightclub incident. They said: “At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub on Portobello Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. “A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Footage taken by onlookers at the Sheffield venue, and shared online, appear to show police tackling suspects at the venue. In a separate video, Bonnie was seen telling her security personell to get rid of a woman who she claimed was "setting feminism back".

Police were called to Onyx, on Rockingham Street, after adult internet star Bonnie Blue was reported as being assaulted. Photo: Google / National World / Bonny Blue | Google / National World / Bonny Blue

The woman, who had bright pink hair went up to her and Bonnie told her: "Your hair looks so cool." She replied: "Thank you - but do you know how many years you've set back feminism?" Bonnie hit back: "Oh get out. I haven't." The adult film star then told her security guards to "get those fat f**** out".

Despite the fact that Bonnie has made a name for herself with her sexual acts, her tour across the UK promised "high-energy DJ sets" but "no sexual behaviour".

The event promotion website Skiddle, reads: "This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield.

"Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue - respect others and enjoy the party the right way."

Bonnie previously insisted she has no plans to film herself having sex with students after driving her ‘bang bus’ to Glasgow University. She told The Scottish Sun she wouldn’t be filming adult content and just wanted to "have a good time and meet more people that would never be able to come to London to see me normally.”

Bonnie infamously claimed a record in January last year after she was filmed having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

The star is thought to be continuing with her tour despite the incident. She is scheduled to visit Nottingham this evening and tomorrow (Friday September 19 and Saturday September 20), before moving on to Oxford on Sunday and Monday (September 21 and 22), and then Cambridge on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 23 and 24). The tour will finish on Thursday (September 25) on Thursday.