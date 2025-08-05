Porn star Bonnie Blue’s claim to have had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours is ‘physically and logistically implausible’, according to experts.

Real name Tia Billinger, the 26-year-old performer rose to fame on OnlyFans before being banned from the platform. She made headlines earlier this year after announcing the supposed world-record-breaking event, which allegedly took place in a Marylebone townhouse and was captured on video. The number reportedly equates to one man every 41 seconds, without breaks.

But former Erotic Review editor and Daily Telegraph columnist Rowan Pelling cast serious doubt over the claim, writing: “Blue purportedly had sex with an impossible number of strangers over 24 hours in a Marylebone townhouse. When I say impossible, I mean it.

“The number equates to one man every 41 seconds, without loo, tea or brewer's droop breaks; suggesting her intimate anatomy is forged from steel. The stink of exaggeration overpowers the stench of grubby sheets.”

Medical professionals have also expressed concern over the stunt. Gynaecologist Dr Shree Datta told MailOnline the attempt would be “highly unrealistic and impractical” due to multiple constraints, including “the physical strain, the logistics of arranging so many liaisons and the time allowed for each encounter.”

She also warned of the health risks involved: “Physical trauma could lead to vaginal or anal irritation as well as a potential higher risk of urinary tract and sexual infections. Ensuring consent and mutual respect in all interactions could also be difficult.”

A porn star has criticised Bonnie Blue’s claim of breaking the record for the most sexual partners in a single day, labelling the attempt as 'unverified’. | Youtube

This isn’t the first time Blue’s claim has come under fire. Earlier this year, adult film star Lisa Sparxxx, who previously held the record for most sexual partners in a day after having sex with 919 men in 24 hours at the 2004 World Gangbang Championship in Warsaw, dismissed Blue’s attempt as “unverified”.

“Lisa Sparxxx is not taking interviews on an unverified record attempt,” a representative told MailOnline. “There was not any adult media at this event nor any witnesses from the adult industry to confirm the number of individuals.”

While Lisa’s record was documented under official conditions with industry oversight, Blue’s team said their event was recorded on video but admitted that OnlyFans banned the footage from being uploaded.

Bonnie Blue’s father sat through Channel 4’s controversial new documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story without cracking a smile, even during graphic scenes depicting his daughter in gang bangs and extreme porn stunts. | Bonnie Blue on Instagram

Despite the backlash, Blue defended her decision in interviews and in the Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, saying: “To say thank you. I would not be here if it wasn’t for the subscribers, the followers, the people that like, comment. Even the guys who whinge and hate and give me s**t, I wouldn’t have any of this if it wasn’t for them. Me sleeping with a thousand people… allows me to say thank you to all the people that have got me to where I am.”

Blue, who claims to earn around £600,000 a month from subscription content, also defended the morality of the event: “You’re going to sit there thinking it’s disgusting, it was horrible, but everybody had a good time. We were laughing, singing, slipping around on condoms like it was an ice rink, and it wasn’t an emotional, depressing situation at all, it was the complete opposite. Morally for me (it) is focused on pleasure, enjoyment, and I can’t really understand why morally it would be wrong.”

She also said she regularly receives messages from celebrities looking to sleep with her: “My inbox is always busy. I get messages from big celebrities all the time. A lot of footballers and pop stars contact me. I might have had politicians too, but I wouldn’t know because I couldn’t name any of them. Celebrities message me because they think I’m going to get on my knees for them just because they’re famous.”

Blue added that she’s only interested if the encounter is filmed and public: “If they want to make a sex tape and show their face, that’s brilliant. My pants will be down. But if they want to do it behind the scenes, no chance.”

Blue was banned from OnlyFans in June after teasing a controversial “petting zoo” challenge in which she would attempt to have sex with 2,000 men while tied up in a glass box.