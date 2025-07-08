Bonnie Blue has officially relaunched her adult content career on Fansly after being permanently banned from OnlyFans in June.

The move comes after OnlyFans cited her use of 'extreme challenge content' as a violation of its Acceptable Use Policy, following her announcement of a sex stunt involving 2,000 men in 24 hours while she would be tied inside a glass box.

An OnlyFans spokesperson said: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.” Sources confirmed to media outlets that the ban is permanent.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, accused the platform of inconsistency and bowing to media pressure. “OnlyFans took unprecedented action by banning me for making content, while multiple other creators are mimicking my entire marketing techniques and events,” she said.

“They deemed my content ‘dangerous’, although I’m the only person creating this content who has never publicly made statements about ending up in hospital, due to creating unsafe environments. Nor have I publicly explained my sadness due to these events, unlike others who are allowed to stay. The main difference between me and the others, I’m more successful and don’t cry or bleed after my events, as I understand my body and my limits.”

She insisted her work is entirely legal and carried out under strict safety protocols.

Despite the ban, Blue rapidly transitioned to Fansly, where she has already amassed over 28,000 followers, with more growth expected as fans adjust to her new platform.

Fans and critics have taken to Reddit to dissect Blue’s move and its implications for Fansly. One said: “She was breaking OF TOS for months and especially at the start doing ‘f*** a fan’ competitions and advertising it which is strictly against the rules.” Another said: “I could not care less about what she does or what platform she is on haha. But recognition wise and bringing more potential subs in its a good thing i think.”

One suggested her migration might spark a trend: “But what it will also do is encourage more OF creators to come over to Fansly too 😬”

Another Redditor added insight into platform growth: “I think it’s great, she will definitely bring more people to the site. sometimes when i refer people to fansly they are hesitant because they don’t know what it is.. if more of the popular content creators came to fansly that would definitely fix that.”

What is Fansly?

According to Medium, Fansly, launched in 2020, is a subscription-based social media platform that allows creators to share exclusive content with their fans. The platform has become increasingly popular among adult content creators.

Fansly is similar to OnlyFans and other adult-oriented platforms but generally offers more features and customisation options to its users.