Andrew Tate has drawn fresh controversy after featuring adult content creator Bonnie Blue on his upcoming podcast amid the sex trafficking charges.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former kickboxer and self-styled influencer teased the episode on his social media platforms this week, sharing images of himself and Blue speaking into microphones during the recording. “Bonnie is the end result of feminism. She is what The Matrix wanted to create,” Tate told his 10 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Bonnie, who previously went viral for claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, captioned her own behind-the-scenes post with: “Bringing women forward 1057 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains unclear when the episode will be released, but the preview has already stirred a strong reaction online, with many of Tate’s followers expressing confusion or disappointment. One user wrote, “Are you the 1001th guy?” while another posted: “You starting to fall off man.”

Others were more critical, with one commentary account accusing Tate of sitting down with “one of the most degrading stains on society at the moment.” Another user asked, “Why did you have a sit down with a transgender dude?” - though there is no public indication Blue identifies as transgender.

Andrew Tate has drawn fresh controversy after featuring adult content creator Bonnie Blue on his upcoming podcast amid the sex trafficking charges. | Andrew Tate on X

Andrew, 38, and his brother, Tristan, 36, have been formally charged with multiple serious offences in both the UK and Romania. In the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 21 criminal charges.

Andrew faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain. These charges relate to three alleged victims. Tristan faces 11 charges, including rape and human trafficking, linked to one complainant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Romania, they have been charged since December 2022 with forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, rape, trafficking minors, sex with a minor, money laundering, and attempting to influence a witness. The Romanian case advanced in April 2025 when prosecutors sent them to trial.

Both brothers are expected to return to the UK to face these charges once legal proceedings in Romania are complete. They deny all allegations.

They were first arrested in Romania in December 2022 and placed under judicial control, though travel restrictions have since been eased. Despite the charges, both remain active online.