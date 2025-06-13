Subscription platform OnlyFans has issued a statement on controversial content creator Bonnie Blue after reports she had been banned from the platform.

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, grew to prominence after she slept with 1,057 men in just one day. She has since arranged increasingly extreme sex “challenges”, that has seen her push the limits on the amount of people involved and the size of the stunts.

The 26-year-old recently announced a “petting zoo” event, during which she planned to be tied up naked and gagged in a glass box in central London while participants could do “whatever they want” to the star, with plans to involve more than 2,000 people with “no breaks”. The event caused mass outrage on social media, and Bonnie appears to have cancelled the stunt in a now-deleted TikTok.

However, it was too late for subscription platform OnlyFans, where Bonnie hosts most of her very NSFW content. The website banned the star from posting on OnlyFans, and has now confirmed that the ban is permanent.

The platform said in a statement: “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation… This is why it has been necessary to take this action. We always act when users breach our terms of service.”

The site confirmed that she would not be welcomed back on the platform, telling the Metro: “The ban is permanent.” Bonnie has not yet commented on the situation.

Bonnie told ITV show This Morning that she was making upwards of £600,000 per month on the site less than a year ago. However, Bonnie has since claimed that this has climbed to $2.1m (£1.5m) per month during a recent appearance on OnlyFans creator Camilla Araujo’s podcast.

Following Bonnie’s ‘petting zoo’ controversy, Camilla offered to pay the star $2m for her to end her “insane sex stunts”. She said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane sex stunts.”

Fellow OnlyFans model Sophie Rain also hit out at Bonnie’s antics, calling her operation a “clown show”. Sophie said: “It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us. We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”

She added: “Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously. I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks. I would really like to know who is running her clown show.”