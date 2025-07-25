Porn star Bonnie Blue says she is regularly warned that she is “a suicide waiting to happen” due to her extreme sexual stunts.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has made headlines for claiming to have had sex with 1,057 men in a single day - a feat she says broke a world record in January. Her increasingly provocative career has drawn criticism and concern from outsiders who question her mental wellbeing.

Speaking to The Times, the former OnlyFans star said: “They say to me, ‘You’re a suicide waiting to happen.’”

But Blue, who is currently going through a divorce from her teenage sweetheart Oliver Davidson, said the reality is far from bleak. “Each day I wake up so excited. I can’t believe this is my life,” she added.

Blue insists her career had nothing to do with her marriage ending. “We just grew apart,” she said.

Despite having sex frequently on camera, the adult star says she currently has no interest in “loving sex” or being in a relationship.

“I'm taking a break. Me and my ex were together for a very long time and I'm fine not being in a relationship,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult when I’m ready to date, because of what I do. Some of the sex I have with people is loving, but it’s not boyfriend and girlfriend loving.”

Blue will appear in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which explores her rise from office work to internet fame.

She says she first entered the sex industry after becoming “bored of the 9 to 5” and started performing online as a webcam model. “The first call, I was so nervous. But I thought, worst case, I’ll slam the laptop shut and never mention it again. But instantly I enjoyed it, and I was good at it. It’s just sales, really.”

Blue, who claims to earn over £1.5 million per month through her adult content, says her previous experience in recruitment gave her the skills to succeed. “You ask them very open questions, so they fill in the gaps for you,” she explained.

She was banned from the adult streaming platform OnlyFans earlier this year over her 'petting zoo' stunt, in which she aimed to have sex with 2,000 men in a single day. She is now active on Fansly and has been gaining momentum.

The Channel 4 documentary is expected to air later this year.