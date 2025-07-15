A man known online as “Uncle Red of Nanjing” - or “Sister Hong” has been detained by Chinese authorities in what is being described as one of the country’s most disturbing and far-reaching romance scams in recent years.

The 38-year-old suspect, surnamed Jiao, allegedly lured 1,691 men into fake relationships over a span of three years while cross-dressing and pretending to be a divorced woman seeking love. According to police, Jiao secretly filmed intimate encounters with the men and sold the videos on paid adult content platforms.

The case came to light following a raid on July 5 by Jiangning police, who confiscated multiple wigs, silicone breast inserts, six mobile phones, and a notebook containing the names of all the alleged victims. Authorities also recovered numerous videos clearly showing the faces and private acts of those involved.

Jiao’s online persona as “Sister Red” quickly gained attention across Chinese social media platforms, where he posed as a soft-spoken, nurturing homemaker. His videos, which featured activities like cooking, gardening, and folding laundry, were designed to appeal to young single men. He would ask those who visited him to bring small household gifts - nothing expensive such as cooking oil or fruits - and managed the encounters using a meticulous scheduling system to avoid any overlap between victims.

Chinese media reported that Jiao maintained this elaborate deception by waking up at 5am daily to apply layers of makeup, wear wigs and silicone prosthetics, and dress in women’s clothes before filming his content.

What shocked many even further is that some of the victims, after learning the truth about “Uncle Red,” continued their relationships with him and even introduced their friends. Others cut off contact immediately.

A popular police influencer with 5.5 million followers, known as @jiangningpopo, reacted to the scandal by posting a meme of a man scrubbing his eyes with soap and the caption: “I thought I had seen it all.”

Several victims are now attempting to erase their digital footprints, while others have come forward. One TikToker publicly claimed to be involved, livestreaming his experience on Weibo under the title “I am one of the people involved in the Uncle Red case” to massive viewership.

The Nanjing city government has launched a public hotline to gather more information, and authorities are currently conducting medical assessments and analysing seized phone data to identify the full scope of Jiao’s actions. A final report is expected by the end of August.

People have also begun identifying potential victims from the leaked footage. One particularly striking clip showed a young man visiting the apartment in all four seasons, suggesting a long-term involvement with “Sister Hong.” Another individual — a fitness trainer known only as “P” — was allegedly recognised by the shoes he wore in a leaked video.

The covert recordings were believed to have taken place in a small rental unit in Nanjing, with videos ranging from 5 to 10 minutes long.

The case has since gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, with many comparing it to Bonnie Blue, who claimed to have had sex with thousands of men as part of her adult content.