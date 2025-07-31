Bonnie Blue is making headlines after a Channel 4 documentary about her extreme adult career aired this week, with her family – including her father – watching explicit scenes of her sexual performances.

But while most attention has focused on her parents’ involvement, her younger sister has also played a part in her career. So who is she?

The sister’s name has not been made public, but old Facebook photos show a girl regularly pictured beside Bonnie during her younger years, suggesting the two were close. She is believed to be Bonnie’s younger sibling and the only one who has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Following a viral “arrest” stunt involving Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, the sister made a rare post on social media earlier this year to comment on the incident. Posting from Blue’s official fan account, she wrote:

“As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know. Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Yours sincerely, Tia’s Sister.”

The so-called arrest is widely believed to have been a gimmick, although this was never confirmed.

Tia Billinger, who is also known as Bonnie Blue | Bonnie Blue on Instagram

The Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, documents Blue’s rise to fame through increasingly extreme sexual performances, including an alleged 12-hour session with more than 1,000 men.

At a recent screening, The Telegraph reported that Bonnie’s father – her stepfather Nicholas Elliott, whom she refers to as her dad – watched the graphic scenes without showing any visible reaction. “He didn’t crack a smile. But nor did he take his eyes off the screen, even in the moments where she was being 'gang banged' or showing her face covered in semen after she had sex with 100 porn stars in a day,” the report said.

While her parents have been openly supportive – and even involved in managing her career – Blue revealed in a podcast with Howie Mandel that her sister is part of the operation. “My mom, my dad, my sister, everyone,” she said of her family’s involvement. “Yeah, but I earn millions, so why would they go to work? They can do things for me.”

Blue, 26, claims to earn over £1.5 million a month and now operates on Fansly after being banned from OnlyFans over her extreme sexual stunts, one of which involved her having sex with 2,000 men while being tied in a glass box.