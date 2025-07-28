A new Channel 4 documentary featuring notorious porn star Bonnie Blue and “multiple sex scenes” is set to air at 10pm tonight, with viewers being given an on-air warning due to the programme’s explicit nature.

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story follow Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger - over the course of six months. Channel 4 said the documentary aims to “stimulate debate” and provide insight into the “changing attitudes to sex, success, porn, and feminism in an ever-evolving online world.”

Blue rose to viral notoriety after claiming she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, and has become a divisive figure on social media for her explicit content and antagonistic comments - often directed at other women. In the film, she is seen filming sex with men for her online platforms and working with younger women, some of whom reportedly claim they are not paid despite the revenue Blue generates.

The documentary, directed by Victoria Silver, does not scrutinise many of Bonnie’s claims, including her alleged multimillion-pound earnings. Nor does it challenge her behaviour toward other women on social media, where she has courted backlash for comments such as claiming she enjoys “sleeping with married men.” Despite some fleeting moments where Bonnie discusses fears about walking alone in public, the overall tone of the film is described as celebratory.

Channel 4 has defended the decision to broadcast the documentary, telling The Mirror: “Tia Billinger, via her stage name Bonnie Blue, has gained worldwide attention and millions of pounds in the last year. 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story is an observational documentary in which director Victoria Silver follows Tia over the course of six months. The film questions Tia’s methods and the divisive style of her social media and hears from colleagues and collaborators in order to understand her polarising business model.”

They added that the explicit sex scenes were “editorially justified” due to the nature of Bonnie’s work.

“Careful consideration has been given to the content and the way in which it is included. The explicit content in the documentary is editorially justified and provides essential context; making pornographic content is Bonnie’s job, and this film is about her work and the response to it. Crucially, the content is presented in a non-gratuitous manner and viewers will be alerted of the sexual content in a programme warning at the start to ensure they understand from the outset the nature of the programme.”

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock said at a pre-screening last week: “I believe it is Channel 4’s job to tell stories like this, trying to get behind the truth of the headlines. We film real stories in real time. We are very proud to do films like this.”

Silver also defended the decision to include so much adult content, saying: “I had to explain to her (Tia) if I was making a film about a musician or some kind of other performer their work would be in there. I think it is important to see what she does.”

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday, July 29.