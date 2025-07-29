Bonnie Blue’s father sat through Channel 4’s controversial new documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story without cracking a smile, even during graphic scenes depicting his daughter in gang bangs and extreme porn stunts.

The 26-year-old adult entertainer, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has built a lucrative career through increasingly outrageous sexual performances, including a notorious 12-hour session where she claims to have had sex with more than 1,000 men. Her parents, including the man she calls her father, her stepfather Nicholas Elliott, have not only supported her but reportedly help run her business. It has been previously reported that Blue never knew her biological brother.

At a press screening of the documentary, The Telegraph observed Bonnie’s family, including her mum, dad, and grandmother, seated in the front row. While others in the entourage giggled throughout the film, her father “didn’t crack a smile. But nor did he take his eyes off the screen, even in the moments where she was being 'gang banged' or showing her face covered in semen after she had sex with 100 porn stars in a day.”

One particularly disturbing moment involved her videographer recalling a scene: “She basically just got beat up for a few hours.”

Bonnie has previously described her family’s involvement as a “family business.” In a podcast interview with Howie Mandel earlier this year, she said, “My mom, my dad, my sister, everyone. Yeah, but I earn millions, so why would they go to work? They can do things for me.” Asked specifically about her dad’s opinion, she responded: “Yeah, he’s more than proud. His phone case has a QR code to my OnlyFans.”

While her family continues to support her, Bonnie has also faced relentless backlash. “I get death threats every single day,” she said at the screening, adding that she hasn’t left home without bodyguards for six months. “I’d be stupid to walk down the street without (security), but I’m also OK with it.”

Despite the graphic nature of her work, Bonnie insists she has no regrets. “Yeah, it can be difficult, but I would 100 per cent do everything to get back in the position I’m in now,” she said.

The documentary, directed by Victoria Silver, is set to air on Channel 4 on Tuesday night at 10pm. It includes scenes of Bonnie coaching younger OnlyFans performers to act like schoolgirls, and describes her failed plan to be exhibited in public while tied up and assaulted in what she described as “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo.”

Though Channel 4 says the film aims to explore the cultural shift around adult content creation, critics argue it glamorises dangerous behaviour. The Telegraph said watching the film made one feel “dirty,” adding: “We’re over the edge here.”

Blue says she first entered the sex industry after becoming “bored of the 9 to 5” and started performing online as a webcam model. “The first call, I was so nervous. But I thought, worst case, I’ll slam the laptop shut and never mention it again. But instantly I enjoyed it, and I was good at it. It’s just sales, really.”

Blue, who claims to earn over £1.5 million per month through her adult content, says her previous experience in recruitment gave her the skills to succeed. “You ask them very open questions, so they fill in the gaps for you,” she explained.

She was banned from the adult streaming platform OnlyFans earlier this year over her 'petting zoo' stunt, in which she aimed to have sex with 2,000 men in a single day. She is now active on Fansly and has been gaining momentum.