Championship match suspended with just ten minutes due to waterlogged pitch, will the game be replayed? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

A match has been abandoned in the Championship with only ten minutes to go.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn fans will not be happy after their match against Ipswich was suspended with just ten minutes to go. Blackburn had been 1-0 up with a goal by a Todd Cantwell's penalty.

However the match was abandoned in the 79th minute when referee Stephen Martin decided that they could not continue due to the weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Blackburn’s groundsmen coming out with their forks to test to see if the game could continue, it was decided that the match should be suspended.

The match between Blackburn and Ipswich will need to be replayed due to EFL rules. If a game is abandoned, then the two teams need to replay the match. Blackburn and Ipswich are not the only teams who have been affected by the weather conditions.

Championship match suspended with just ten minutes due to waterlogged pitch, will the game be replayed? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Southend were due to play Rochdale, but their match was postponed. Southend United has said: “This evening’s Enterprise National League match against Rochdale has been postponed.

Following persistent heavy rain, the match referee has deemed areas of the Crown Oil Arena surface unplayable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the forecast in mind, the pitch was covered on Friday morning, before the covers were planned to be removed after 3pm.

“However, the high amount of rainfall this morning has resulted in areas of the pitch becoming waterlogged.

“We thank the efforts of our supporters who made the long trip and wish them a safe journey home.”