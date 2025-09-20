What have Thomas Frank and Fabian Hurzeler said regarding injuries before the match? Photographs: Getty Images | Getty Images

Tottenham are playing Brighton at the Amex at 3pm on Saturday September 20.

Ahead of today’s clash (Saturday September 20) against Brighton at the Amex, Thomas Frank, the Spurs head coach gave the latest news on Dominic Solanke and said: "The positive thing is that he's back (training) on the grass, he's been there for three, four days and progressing forward, slowly, but forward. It's too early for him (at Brighton) tomorrow, too early for Doncaster, but the positive is that he's on the grass and progressing forward."

Thomas Frank was also asked about Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and he said: "He deserves massive praise to be able to, first and foremost, get a job in the Premier League club, then you have done something right. He's definitely done something right last year with Brighton as well.

“So, you know, he's young and he's learning every day. I'm learning every day, but he's clearly, you can see from last season, done well. Also, you learn processes, doing all the things right. He's got a great future ahead of him. I was thinking myself at 32. Wow, that's a few years ago. I think I'm still quite young. It's a great job he's done."

Thomas Frank also spoke about his three months in charge at Spurs and said: "It's gone so quick. It seems like I've been here for longer. You're also in that moment where things are just constantly happening and you are, we say dealing with it, putting processes in place, structures, and I think we and the team and the club is in a good place. I don't want to look too far ahead, or too far behind, we need to stay now, in the moment and do everything we can to win tomorrow."

What has Fabian Hurzeler said about midfielder Jack Hinshelwood?

After getting caught up with Brazilian strike Evanilson in Brighton’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last week, Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood sustained an ankle injury. Fabian Hurzeler said: “It is not perfect for Jack. He has a ligament injury. It happened in a very unlucky way but that is football and we have to accept it.”

Fabian Hurzeler also said that Jack will be "out for a long time" with his injury.

In the pre-match conference, Fabian was asked about Mats Wieffer’s chances in midfield and said: "I think it's important to keep players in their positions and not to make too many changes. I think we should really focus on our structure. Therefore, Mats Wieffer is still playing at right back."