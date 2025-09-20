All eyes were on Alexander Isak when he made his full debut for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League match opener this week. He took to Instagram after the match and said: “Amazing night to make my debut,” Isak posted on social media today. “Thank you for the warm welcome Reds! YNWA.”

Following his message on social media, one fan said: “Can’t wait to see you score in front of the kop,” whilst another said: “Welcome To your new Home 🏠.” Two weeks ago, Alexander Isak shared a photograph of himself signing for Liverpool and wrote: “An honour and a privilege to join this incredible club @liverpoolfc. A proud day for me and my family. Can’t wait to get going and see you all soon Reds! YNWA 🔴.”

After Isak posted this photograph, one fan said: “ Love you already 😍❤️,” whilst another said: “❤️🔥.”

In the pre-match conference, Arne Slot said: “What I do know is that Alex did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played, so let’s see how he’s recovered today and then we’re going to think about the line-up mainly today, and you will hear it then tomorrow.”

Although Curtis Jones missed the wins over Burnley and Atletico Madrid, Arne Slot revealed that he is back in contention.

When it comes to Everton team news, David Moyes said: "Look, they [Branthwaite and Mykolenko] are making progress and we'll see. We've got a couple of other knocks within the camp but we'll see how they are.

"We have a squad of players and you hope that the players who you give the opportunities [when there are injuries] that they can hang on to the jersey. I thought Michael [Keane] has done great for us in the games he's played and long may that continue."

Yes, the Liverpool vs Everton match is live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on the streaming platform discovery+.

According to the Met Office, it will be “very wet for many today, then bright and breezy tomorrow.” A yellow weather warning is in place for rain.

Ahead of the game, take a look at Liverpool and Everton celebrity supporters.

1 . Daniel Craig the actor who plays James Bond posing for a photograph with Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool after the end of the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Manchester City and Liverpool at MetLife Stadium on July 25, 2018 Liverpool: James Bond star Daniel Craig has often been spotted supporting Liverpool at matches | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Share

2 . Mel C performs at William's Green during day two of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2022 in Glastonbury, England Liverpool: Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, is a well-known fan of the team | Getty Images Share

3 . Brad Pitt, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas Liverpool: Brad Pitt has friends who support the team and therefore became a fan | Getty Images Share