As Liverpool agree record fee for Isak, is he dating, when did his family move from Eritrea to Sweden? | Getty Images

After months of speculation, Alexander Isak is set to move from Newcastle in a deal reportedly worth as much as £130m.

After months of speculation, Alexander Isak appears to have secured his dream move from Newcastle to Liverpool. The striker is set to undergo a medical at Liverpool on Monday September 1 before signing a six-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano took to X and wrote: “ BREAKING: Alexander Isak to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for £130m transfer fee. Record move for Premier League.

“Isak, on his way today for medical tests as new Liverpool player after long term deal agreed months ago.

“It was always ONLY Liverpool for Isak.

Fabrizio Romano took to X again and said: “Alexander Isak arrives in Liverpool to sign a six year deal valid until June 2031.

“The detail will cost £125m to Liverpool as Newcastle will get £130m- including solidarity payment.

#LFC and #NUFC already exchanging all the documents overnight.”

At times, it felt like Isak would not move to Liverpool, but it would seem that things have finally come together for the 25-year old striker on the final day of the summer transfer window. Newcastle United have recently signed Nick Woltermade, a striker from Stuttgart in a deal that is reportedly worth up to £69m.

After signing with Newcastle, Nick Woltermade said:”I’m really happy to be at this amazing club,” and also said: "From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

Nick Woltermade, who will wear the number 27, also revealed that “I know the stadium from watching games on television- it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

When Newcastle signed Alexander Isak, they paid £63m for him, so the Woltermade signing eclipses that.

Does Alexander Isak have a girlfriend?

There is no confirmed information at the time of writing if Alexander Isak has a girlfriend.

When did Alexander Isak’s family move to Sweden?

Alexander Isak was born in Soina, a suburb of Stockholm, in Sweden in 1999. In 2018, Alexander Isak travelled to Eritrea in East Africa where his family had to flee from. Isak took to Instagram and said: “Lucky to have met the future of Eritrea. So talented and humble. Seeing them smile is something special.”

Alexander Isak was photographed with his dad and sister following Newcastle United’s final game of the 2024-2-25 season.