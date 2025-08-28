Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak could reach a crazy conclusion on transfer deadline day - if current rumours are to be believed.

The Sweden international has since upped the ante by going on strike and publicly accusing the club of breaking promises. Isak, ironically, reportedly vowed to stay at St James’ Park if Newcastle achieved Champions League football - which they did.

Despite a personal intervention from Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the 25-year-old is determined to leave Newcastle before the window closes.

Liverpool are preparing an improved offer believed to top £130m, but Newcastle are standing firm at a £150m valuation.

Now, GiveMeSport has reported that Liverpool will go in one of two possible directions on transfer deadline day, and although Isak is a target, he’s not their only option.

The sport outlet claimed that if a move for Isak seems unlikely, the Reds will push for the signature of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Hugo Ekitike’s start to life at Anfield has been a huge success, already picking up three goals and one assist; the idea that Liverpool should sign Isak and shunt the Frenchman out wide now seems somewhat far-fetched.

Rodrygo, by contrast, would fit perfectly into the right-wing position voided by Luis Diaz earlier this summer, freeing up Cody Gakpo to play a more versatile role across the front three in Arne Slot’s side.