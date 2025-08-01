How much did Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak? Offer rejected by Newcastle United as transfer saga continues
The Premier League champions are determined to land the Sweden international this summer, who would likely be manager Arne Slot’s final purchase of the summer.
Liverpool seem to have the money available, despite already spending a whopping £268m this summer - with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike already arriving at Anfield.
But thanks to a few quiet years in the transfer market, and the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, the Reds still have money left over, and will apparently stop at nothing to secure Isak’s signature.
The Newcastle striker scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, and would almost certainly be a nailed on centre-forward, with Ekitike shifted out wide.
According to Sky Sports News, another bid for Isak has been submitted by Livepool, which has been rejected by the Magpies.
They claimed that the offer is believed to be more than £100m, but shy of Newcastle’s £150m valuation of their star man.
Many pundits have estimated that Isak will cost Liverpool at least £120m - but it all depends on how far Newcastle are willing to come down from their price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.