How much has each Premier League club spent in the summer transfer window?
High-profile transfers like Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi joining Arsenal have pushed up spending this summer, with plenty more expensive signings rumoured to be on the way.
Stars such as Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and of course, Alexander Isak - who has reportedly told Newcastle United he wants to leave - could send the transfer total skyrocketing by the time the window closes.
Liverpool have been called out by fans and pundits alike for spending £268m so far this summer, by far and away the club with the deepest pockets this summer.
By contrast, Fulham have not spent a single penny, adding no new players to their squad after finishing 11th in the Premier League last season.
But what about all the clubs in between? Here is how each Premier League side has managed their spending so far this summer.
1. Liverpool (£268m)
Main signings: Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez
2. Chelsea (£211m)
Main signings: Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap
3. Arsenal (£137m)
Main signings: Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard
4. Manchester United (£133m)
Main signings: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon
5. Manchester City (£126m)
Main signings: Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki
6. Tottenham Hotspur (£122m)
Main signings: Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso
7. Sunderland (£100m)
Main signings: Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fee
8. Brighton & Hove Albion (£69m)
Main signings: Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim de Cuyper, Tom Watson
9. Burnley (£69m)
Main signings: Loum Tchaouna, Jaidon Anthony, Kyle Walker
10. Leeds United (£60m)
Main signings: Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers (£58m)
Main signings: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias
12. West Ham United (£54m)
Main signings: Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters
13. Newcastle United (£53m)
Main signings: Anthony Elanga, Antonio Cordero
14. Brentford (£47m)
Main signings: Antoni Milambo, Michael Kayode, Caoimhin Kelleher
15. Everton (£43m)
Main signings: Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Mark Travers
16. AFC Bournemouth (£36m)
Main signings: Djordje Petrovic, Adrien Truffert
17. Nottingham Forest (£27m)
Main signings: Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha
18. Aston Villa (£6m)
Main signings: Yasin Ozcan, Marco Bizot
19. Crystal Palace (£2m)
Main signings: Borna Sosa, Walter Benitez
20. Fulham (£0)
No new signings
Data for this news article was compiled from Transfermarkt.
The figures, which are rounded to the nearest million, are subject to change with new transfers being rumoured.
It also does not include income from selling players - for which Chelsea tops the list with £106m worth of players sold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.