Another Liverpool player has made his mind up about his future - and wants to leave Anfield as soon as possible.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a particularly busy summer for the Reds, who have spent more than any other Premier League club at the time of publication.

They have signed the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, spending a total of £268m in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But manager Arne Slot is balancing the books with some outgoings too; Jarell Quansah has left Anfield, and Luis Diaz is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa could also follow them out the door before the transfer window closes.

The Italian joined Liverpool for £12.5m last summer after Juventus put him on the market. It was a gamble - high upside, low cost - but it didn’t pay off. Chiesa barely featured and struggled to make an impact.

Now, both Fabrizio Romano and Italian publication Calciomercato report he’s made his decision on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiesa wants out, and he wants to go back to Serie A. He has turned down interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce and is focused on finding a club where he can play regularly.

Liverpool are open to letting him go and hope to recoup the fee they paid, though they may be willing to lower the asking price to get the deal done before the window closes. Chiesa himself will also have to lower his expectations, as Serie A sides won’t be able to match his lofty Premier League salary.