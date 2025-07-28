Liverpool are gearing up to make their first official bid for Alexander Isak.

The Reds have already been aggressive in the market this summer, landing six new signings in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman, and Armin Pecsi.

But with Luis Diaz set to be sold as Bayern Munich close in, Liverpool are shifting focus to Isak, and are prepared to spend big.

It comes after Arne Slot’s side beat Newcastle United to the signing of Ekitike, before Isak told the Magpies he wanted to leave the club.

According to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, Liverpool are readying a British club-record offer for the Sweden international.

Hope said: “Isak knows about the interest. He’s currently recovering from a thigh issue, but he wants out. Not just to play in the Champions League - he wants to win it.

“There’s no discount deal here. If Liverpool want him, they’ll have to pay up.”

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano backed that up, adding that a formal offer from Liverpool is now “a matter of time.”

In a video on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “The official bid is considered a matter of time, so I expect Liverpool to go very big for this one.

“Then it’s going to be on Newcastle now to decide whether they want to give the green light, sell the player, accept the situation.”