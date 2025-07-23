Liverpool to receive improved £70m bid for attacker ready to leave Anfield

Bayern Munich are preparing a fresh £70m bid for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, according to reports.

Liverpool have publicly insisted Diaz is not for sale, but that stance could shift if Bayern go high enough and the Reds can line up a replacement.

Diaz, for his part, is open to the move, with both him and Darwin Nunez reportedly heading out the door this summer.

Bayern have made Diaz their top summer target after missing out on Florian Wirtz, Nico Williams, and PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

An initial £58.5m bid was submitted by the Bundesliga giants, but Liverpool quickly rejected it. Now, according to TalkSport, a bid of £70m could be received by Arne Slot’s side.

The Colombian winger has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern, where he would earn significantly more than in his current Liverpool contract.

Liverpool paid £37m for Diaz in 2022, so a £70m sale would represent a massive return.

While Diaz has said he’s happy at Anfield, Bayern’s offer - and the promise of a bigger role and higher wages - has caught his attention.

The German outfit also sees Diaz as a key fix for their attack, especially with Jamal Musiala sidelined for four months with a fractured fibula.