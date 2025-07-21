Arne Slot has identified a winger who could potentially replace Luis Diaz this summer.

The Colombian attacker has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, despite his role in helping the Reds win the Premier League last season.

Diaz, 28, has been flirting with moves to Barcelona or Bayern Munich - although the former is now off the cards, with Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford having a medical in Spain today (July 21).

Diaz is one of several key players attracting interest, alongside Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool have already rejected a £58.6m bid from Bayern, and publicly insisted that Diaz is not for sale.

Behind the scenes, though, that may be shifting. According to reports, Diaz has informed the club he wants out, and Bayern are preparing a second, improved bid.

With that uncertainty in mind, Liverpool are weighing up a move for Malick Fofana, according to CaughtOffside. The 19-year-old Belgian is on the radars of Chelsea, Arsenal, and PSG, but no bids have been made.

Lyon are holding out for around £52m, partly due to a 20 per cent sell-on clause owed to his former club, KAA Gent.

Liverpool have spoken to Fofana’s representatives but have not submitted an offer yet. For now, he remains on their shortlist, contingent on what happens with Diaz.