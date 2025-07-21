Marcus Rashford is on the verge of securing his ‘dream move’ away from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since December last year, having fallen out with new manager Ruben Amorim and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford seemed destined to leave Man United, with Amorim keen to ship off most of his wingers this summer - Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are all on the chopping block.

Since the January transfer window, when he first tried to force a move, Rashford has made it clear that Barcelona is his ‘dream’ destination, and has been flirting with a move since the summer window opened.

Initially, Barcelona snubbed him in favour of Nico Williams, but after the Spanish winger committed his future to Athletic Club and a move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz fell apart, the European giants turned their attention back to the England international.

This morning (Monday, July 21), Rashford has arrived in Barcelona via private jet for his medical at the club.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the paperwork is being expedited to confirm Rashford’s signing today. Posting on X, he said: “Marcus Rashford, set for medical as new Barcelona player today authorised by Man United.

“All documents are being exchanged between the two clubs today.”

The deal is thought to be a season-long loan, with an option for Barcelona to buy him at the end of the season. He could well start most games at the La Liga club, with Lamine Yamal starting on the other flank and Raphinha playing more centrally, with Dani Olmo behind them at centre-attacking midfield.

Rashford has scored scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Man United, but his form at Old Trafford has dwindled in the past couple of seasons.